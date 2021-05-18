Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.82. 6,097,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,250. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 190,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fiserv by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4,086.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

