Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,904,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV stock opened at $112.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

