Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Announces Earnings Results

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports.
FSR opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48.
In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
