Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Announces Earnings Results

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports.

FSR opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

