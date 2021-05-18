FIX Downgrades Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to Underperform

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by investment analysts at FIX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. FIX’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.32.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,534,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,900 in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

