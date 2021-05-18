Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $31.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

