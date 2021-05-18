FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

FLT opened at $272.07 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.