FLETA (FLETA) Hits Market Cap of $19.06 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, FLETA has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. FLETA has a total market cap of $19.06 million and $2.87 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00086862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00022572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.92 or 0.01349458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00064345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00115963 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,569,281 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

