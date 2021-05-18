FLIP (FLP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $97.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, FLIP has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market cap of $335,256.26 and $97.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00099719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.51 or 0.01477706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00064927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00118782 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

