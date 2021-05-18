FLO (FLO) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.20 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. FLO has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and $47,907.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0538 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.