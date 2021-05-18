FMA Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $14.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,335.63. 20,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,282.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,980.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

