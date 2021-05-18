FMA Advisory Inc. Buys 1,974 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

FMA Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 403,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 87,752 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 83,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,447,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,811,000.

BATS GSEW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.03. 28,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69.

