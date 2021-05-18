FMA Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

FMA Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,621. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $138.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

