FMA Advisory Inc. Purchases 367 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FMA Advisory Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in AbbVie by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.30. The company had a trading volume of 160,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $117.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

