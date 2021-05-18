Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 36,712 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,712 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.30% of Envestnet worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 724.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 729,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,812,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Envestnet by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 400,490 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,021,000 after acquiring an additional 310,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290,235 shares in the last quarter.

ENV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

ENV opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

