Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

