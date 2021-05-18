Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $11.38 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.15% of Woodward worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,795,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $83,850,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,565,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $256,887.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,113 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,019 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWD stock opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

