Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 647,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

