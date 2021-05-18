Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 194,539 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194,539 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.50% of Tower Semiconductor worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,003,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,151,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 425,680 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,951,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 397,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.