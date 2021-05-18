Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%.

Shares of FBIO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,835. The company has a market capitalization of $358.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBIO shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Dawson James upped their price target on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

