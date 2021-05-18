Fractal (FCL) Price Reaches $0.69

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and $658,392.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00091066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.00414248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00231497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $591.76 or 0.01360282 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00046011 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

