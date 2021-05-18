Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 113,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,672 shares of company stock worth $1,994,290. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

