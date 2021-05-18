Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Wireless had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 54.77%.

OTCMKTS FKWL opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. Franklin Wireless has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $28.14.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology.

