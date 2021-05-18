Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Wireless had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 54.77%.
OTCMKTS FKWL opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. Franklin Wireless has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $28.14.
Franklin Wireless Company Profile
