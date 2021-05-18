Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FPRUY. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners downgraded Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fraport presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Fraport alerts:

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $35.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. Fraport has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.