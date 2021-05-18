Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FPRUY. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners downgraded Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fraport presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $35.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. Fraport has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

