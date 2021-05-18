Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FRLN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 41,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

