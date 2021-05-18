FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 85.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. 29,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.23. FreightCar America has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

