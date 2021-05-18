FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at Liberum Capital

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FRP. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

Shares of FRP Advisory Group stock opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.64) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £305.20 million and a P/E ratio of 34.86. FRP Advisory Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.66.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

