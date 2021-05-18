FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) PT Raised to GBX 150 at Berenberg Bank

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s previous close.

FRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital upped their price target on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

FRP stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 124.40 ($1.63). 29,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,499. The stock has a market capitalization of £302.53 million and a PE ratio of 34.56. FRP Advisory Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.66.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

