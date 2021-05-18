Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.59.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $25.33 on Friday. Funko has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Funko by 185.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

