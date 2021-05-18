FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Declares $2.50 None Dividend

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) declared a None dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

FutureFuel stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $708.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

