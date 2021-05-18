Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

TheStreet lowered shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FFHL opened at $7.53 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.97% of Fuwei Films worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

