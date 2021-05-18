Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FFHL opened at $7.53 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.97% of Fuwei Films worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

