FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Issued By William Blair

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Signify Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

SGFY opened at $25.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38. Signify Health has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $40.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,704,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth approximately $105,568,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth approximately $1,463,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

