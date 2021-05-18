FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Conifer Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conifer in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.86).

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CNFR opened at $2.67 on Monday. Conifer has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

