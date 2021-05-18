Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

GAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

GAIA traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $11.45. 118,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,158. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.85 million, a PE ratio of -76.33, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

In other news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,012 shares of company stock valued at $130,832. 38.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gaia by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 305.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

