Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT Raised to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group cut Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.17.

Galapagos stock opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $227.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Galapagos by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galapagos by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

