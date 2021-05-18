Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $77.00

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.00, but opened at $75.15. Galapagos shares last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 2,645 shares trading hands.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter worth $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

