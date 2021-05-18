Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,781. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $257.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.04. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

