Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Gordon Fretwell Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Gordon Fretwell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.48, for a total transaction of C$22,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$243,904.

Gordon Fretwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$74,860.00.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at C$1.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$357.23 million and a P/E ratio of 6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 25.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.52. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.28 and a 52 week high of C$2.80.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GAU shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

