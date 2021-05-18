GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.00

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $713.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

In related news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $176,816.70. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,429 shares of company stock valued at $301,152. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

