GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.00

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $713.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

In related news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $176,816.70. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,429 shares of company stock worth $301,152 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

