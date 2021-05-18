GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.
GNT opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $5.78.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
