GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

GNT opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

