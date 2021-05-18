Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,908.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,908 ($24.93) and last traded at GBX 1,894 ($24.75), with a volume of 122506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,862 ($24.33).

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,780.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,648.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

In related news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,795 ($23.45), for a total value of £112,815.75 ($147,394.50). Insiders sold a total of 104,285 shares of company stock worth $185,196,575 over the last ninety days.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

