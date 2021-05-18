GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GAN opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. GAN has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GAN shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

