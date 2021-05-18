Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Gartner stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.70. 362,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,321. Gartner has a one year low of $114.36 and a one year high of $239.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.65.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

