Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $332.69.

Several research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,942,365. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Generac by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $293.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.66 and its 200 day moving average is $276.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.