Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Down 2.8%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.58 and last traded at $30.84. Approximately 5,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 603,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 39,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $1,136,522.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,206,032.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,787 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 571.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

