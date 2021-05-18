Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Down 3.4%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.64 and last traded at $55.64. Approximately 660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 152,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $832.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Genesco’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genesco by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genesco by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Genesco by 164.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 52,941 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

