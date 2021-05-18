Genius Sports (GENI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

