Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 85.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

