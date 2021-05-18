Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.13.
Shares of GMAB stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 85.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.
