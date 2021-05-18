Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GNPX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. 665,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,500. The firm has a market cap of $167.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -0.57. Genprex has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25.

Separately, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Genprex in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops treatments for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new treatment options for patient populations with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

