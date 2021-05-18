Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 2.8%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.61. 332,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,794,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEVO. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Gevo by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 22,098.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,785,776 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

